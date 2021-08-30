Amazon just dropped the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer down to $17

The official iHealth Labs Amazon storefront (95% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $27 or so, it more regularly fetches closer to $20 these days and is now matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This one features a large LED screen that can be read in complete darkness as well as a quiet vibration alert when in use to ensure “there is no buzzing noise or disturbance.” It can take readings 1.18-inches away from the forehead for a contactless experience that can collect over “100 data points per second” for quick and accurate readings. Rated 4+ stars from over 123,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Berrcom Infrared Forehead Thermometer at just under $10 Prime shipped. This one features a similar non-contact experience with a solid 4+ star rating from over 28,000 Amazon customers. It also features a large display as well as silent notifications, just in an arguably less modern and elegant-looking package by comparison’s to today’s lead deal. 

You’ll also want to swing by our latest Etekcity smart scale roundup for more ways to keep the family healthy at a discount. The deals start from $17 Prime shipped and with up to 33% in savings right here. Then head over to our fitness tracker deal hub for even more including Amazfit’s Bip S Lite smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 2, and this offer on TicWatch Pro 4G alongside the brand’s E3 model as well. 

More on the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer:

  • No Touch Measuring, Just Safe and Hygienic: PT3 Built-in infrared temperature sensor, reads body temperature within 1.18 inches of the center of the forehead without physical contact.
  • Tri-Point Sensors Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors combine to account for other variables; ensuring maximum accuracy every time temperature is taken.
  • Fast, Simple, Clear and Quiet: The intuitive single-button control design thermometer reads the temperature in just 1 second from a clear bright extra-large LED screen, even in total darkness. The quiet vibration alerting ensures there is no buzzing noise and no disturbance.

