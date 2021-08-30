Upgrade the home office: VIVO standing desk converters, more from $48 (Up to 47% off)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 47% off a range of VIVO standing desk converters and home office upgrades from $48. One notable option is the VIVO Height Adjustable 32-inch Stand Up Desk Converter at $94.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and typically fetching between $120 and $150 over the last year at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 44% off and the lowest price we can find. This is a great way to transform your existing desk setup with smooth pneumatic spring operation, “allowing you to sit or stand on demand.” Adding between 6- and 17-inches of height to your desktop, it provides a 31.5-inch by 18.4-inch raised tabletop surface as well as a shelf to bring your mouse and keyboard along for the ride. Alongside the 4+ star rating and 1-year warranty, this model requires “little to no assembly right out of the box.” More deals and details below.

Today’s featured deal puts the 32-inch converter on par with the most comparable and affordable options out there. However, this 32-inch VIVO model comes in at a bit less on Amazon mostly due to its slightly smaller desktop surface area. But it is otherwise, mostly the same and offers up even more height that the lead deal above. And if you can do with something even more basic, like say for example without the keyboard tray, you’ll find even more affordable options right here.

Browse through the rest of today’s VIVO standing desk sale at Woot right here. The deal start from $48 and include everything from full-on desk upgrades to converters, gaming options, and more.

While we are talking desk gear, be sure to check out the latest Desk Pads from Grovemade, as well as the dimmable LED Desk Lamp with HomeKit control and our hands-on review of the Oakywood Desk Shelf. And we also have solid deals waiting on Amazon’s official gaming desk, this Wali dual-monitor desk mount, and Apple Pencil 2 returning to its best price of the year.

More on the VIVO Adjustable 32-inch Stand Up Desk Converter:

Enhance your work experience with DESK-V000VS, VIVO’s compact height adjustable desk riser. This dual-tiered platform sits on top of your current desk and gives you the benefit of standing or sitting on demand. The keyboard tray is removable for user preference. Transitioning between sitting and standing throughout the long work day provides numerous health benefits for the body, such as increased blood flow and reduced aches and pains. It also helps the mind stay alert and productive. Counterbalance tension adjusts to the weight of your desk and everything on it for easy upwards movement.

