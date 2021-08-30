UGREEN laptop stand + 5-in-1 USB-C hub sees first discount to $61.50, more from $12

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is offering its Laptop Stand/5-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $61.59 shipped once the on-page 12% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $8 off the typical rate and marks the very first price drop we have tracked. If you routinely use a laptop stand and USB-C hub at the same time, this recent release from UGREEN is ready to simplify your workflow. It debuted roughly four months ago and easily distinguishes itself from competing laptop stands thanks to an integrated 5-in-1 USB-C docking station. Buyers will garner two USB-A 3.0 ports, 4K HDMI, and micro/SD card slots. When not in use this offering folds down into a compact 9.4- by 1.75-inch form factor. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more UGREEN deals that are up to 32% off.

More UGREEN deals:

Keep the ball rolling when you have a look at these standing desk converters and more from $48. you can also snag LG’s 27-inch Ergo UltraFine USB-C Monitor at $300. And if you like UGREEN gear, be sure to check out our recent coverage of its new 100W USB-C 4-port chargers alongside several other new accessories. Plus, its elegant headphone stand is on sale for $7.50 in addition to more markdowns from $6.50.

UGREEN Laptop Stand/5-in-1 USB-C Docking Station features:

  • UGREEN USB-C hub with a sleek aluminum finish perfectly blends in with Laptop. It comes with USB C 4K HDMI TF/SD and 2 USB 3.0 Ports. All hub ports can work simultaneously, small yet mighty.
  • The laptop computer stand has 4 levels of adjustment, suitable for users of different heights, and more targeted adjustments to personal health habits.

