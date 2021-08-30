AZIO’s retro Bluetooth mechanical keyboard for Mac has wood accenting at $196 (Second-best)

Amazon offers the AZIO Retro Compact Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard at $195.96 shipped. Typically fetching $220, this is marking one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and delivers the second-best discount to date that comes within $1 of the all-time low. Sporting a retro design that’s inspired by a classic typewriter, this model is decked out in an Elwood top plate that pairs with its chromed keycaps and backlit mechanical switches. While you can plug in via USB-C to recharge battery which will last for 2 months at a time, Bluetooth connectivity ensures it can pair with Macs and PCs alike, alongside iPads and other devices. Over 130 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

To round out the package of the lead deal, you’re also getting a matching wrist rest that completes the wood accenting. But if you can live without that, going with another model of Azio Retro keyboard means you can make out for less. This one still rocks Bluetooth and Mac connectivity, but trades in the wood detailing for a chromed brass finish and leather top plate at $180. Features are nearly the same otherwise, so depending on which style calls your name more it might be worth going with this more affordable offering instead.

Speaking of elevated typing experience, last week we went hands-on with the Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac as the latest installment of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series. I walked away quite impressed, finding the premium, German-engineered build to finally deliver a compelling mechanical keyboard experience. Get all of the details right here, or just checkout some of the more battlestation-worthy options in our PC gaming guide.

AZIO Retro Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard features:

The retro compact keyboard (RCK) is the most premium mechanical keyboard created for the modern user. This centerpiece keyboard is comprised of premium materials, A timeless appearance, and intuitive usability. With its compact form, the RCK is the ideal creative tool designed for both the traveling and stationary lifestyle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!