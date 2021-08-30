Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi USB-C Lightning Cable $8 (Save 53%), more

Monoprice is currently offering its Cabernet MFi Flat 6-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $8.50 shipped when code MOBILESALE has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $18, you’re looking at 53% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the best discounts to date. Featuring a flat design, these Monoprice cables are designed to avoid being tangled up, which certainly helps considering the 6-foot length. There’s a USB-C connector on one end for taking advantage of GaN charging rates alongside a MFi seal of approval to round out the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Apple MFi Certified means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your Apple iOS devices with Lightning connector. This USB-C® to Lightning cable allows you to rapidly charge with up to 18 watts of Power Delivery (PD) using a compatible USB-C PD charger. You can also sync data to and from your Apple iOS device.
The flat cable design resists tangling, saving you the time and frustration associated with using ordinary round cables. Superior internal structural design is capped by aluminum connector heads, resulting in a cable that is much more durable than ordinary cables with molded PVC connectors.
