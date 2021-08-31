Columbia Labor Day Event takes 25% off sitewide: Jackets, shoes, more

Columbia’s Labor Day Event takes 25% off everything sitewide. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on jackets, shirts, shorts, shoes, accessories, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your outerwear for fall with the Benton Springs Vest for women that’s currently marked down to $35, which is $10 off the original rate. This vest is great for the fall season and it’s available in a wide array of color options. With over 900 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Columbia customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Zero Rules Short-Sleeve Shirt $20 (Orig. $40)
- Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts $30 (Orig. $65)
- PFG Grander Marlin II Offshore Shorts $34 (Orig. $45)
- SH/FT Aurora OutDry Shoes $78 (Orig. $130)
- Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket $45 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Fire Side Quarter Zip Sherpa Fleece $60 (Orig. $80)
- Ali Peak Fleece Tunic Pullover $60 (Orig. $80)
- Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket $75 (Orig. $150)
- Switchback Lined Long Jacket $30 (Orig. $90)
- Benton Springs Vest $35 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
