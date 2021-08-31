Instant Pot Vortex 6-qt. Air Fryer from $66.50 shipped (Reg. $100) + more from $36

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer for $69.95 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $66.45 shipped. Regularly $100, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon all year and the best we can find. This model provides 6-quarts of one-touch air frying, roasting, baking, and reheating. A great option when you don’t want to wait for the oven to heat up, it “circulates super-hot air around your food” yielding an even cook that “locks in moisture giving your meal a delicious crispy, golden finish, without all the oil and grease.” It is large enough for a 2-pound bag of fries or a 4-pound chicken. Rated 4+ stars from 18,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

More air fryer deals:

Then head over to our home goods guide for additional deals on kitchenware, household essentials, and more. On top of this morning’s Amazon Gold Box back to school sale, you’ll find deals on this 3-burner gas griddle, the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, these Dyson cordless vacs, and much more right here

More on the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer:

  • Easy: Simple touch controls are easy to read and easy to use, for one touch air frying, roasting, baking and reheating with no hassle and no mess
  • Healthy: Quick and tasty meals using 95 % less oil and fat than deep frying
  • Save space: The vortex air fryer comes with 4 built in smart programs in 1 appliance (air fry, roast, bake and reheat) you can say sayonara to kitchen clutter
  • Save time: With little to no preheating time, whip up dinner in half the time of a conventional oven without heating up the whole kitchen

