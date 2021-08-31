Add some greenery to your office with three plant pots at $9.50 (New low, 20% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 134,000+) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Plant Pots for $9.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer delivers a minimum of 20% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Sprinkle some greenery throughout your home or office with these affordable set of planters. You’ll get a total of three that include 4, 5, and 6 inch sizes. Each planter has built-in drainage holes that drip into a saucer to ensure your space remains tidy. Smooth surfaces allow you to easily clean these whenever the need arises. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you also grab a bottle of Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner at under $4. With it you’ll be able to quickly clean a variety of surfaces ranging from floors to tile, countertops, walls, and more. Well over 11,500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

Why stop there? Other home-friendly markdowns we’ve spotted include air purifiers from $47, this 2.6-gallon waterproof car trash can at $11.50, and a batch of rechargeable vacuums for as low as $30. Oh, and don’t forget that Amazon’s new Alexa Soap Dispenser is down to $41. Swing by our home good and DIY guides to find even more discounts.

SONGMICS Plant Pots features:

This set of 3 flower pots offers 3 different sizes, so your plants of different kinds can all have a home, from a cute succulent to refreshing mint and a trendy ZZ plant

Plants’ need for sunlight changes, too. Move them under the sun for more sunlight, or put them in the shade for less—these plant pots, made with quality PP plastic, are lightweight to move and durable for seasons to come

You carefully, slowly water your plants but the excess water still stains the floor? These saucers are here to help! Each pot comes with drainage holes and a saucer, so your plants can breathe happily, and the floor can keep clean

