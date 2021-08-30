Amazon’s new smart touch-free Alexa Soap Dispenser hits all-time low at $41 (25% off)

The new Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser is seeing its first notable discount right now. Just released back in July, the regularly $55 smart dispenser is now on sale for $41.24 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This rechargeable smart soap dispenser features non-contact operation and a battery that lasts for “up to 3 months” on a single charge. You can rinse the splash-resistant smart dispenser in the sink for easy cleaning and even connect it with your Echo gear to “create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.” A series of on-board LED timers light up along the top to encourage the CDC-recommended 20-seconds of hand washing. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn even more in our full launch coverage. Head below for more.

If the Amazon model and Alexa integration aren’t getting you excited, you can save even more with the Nozama Automatic Soap Dispenser at $28 or less when you clip the on-page coupon. This one features a stainless steel exterior and a solid 4+ star rating from thousands with a similar touch-free experience, just without the timer and Echo compatibility.

Soaking of Amazon gear, we are now tracking a new batch of discounts on its smart speakers and displays. Just about all of the Echo smart speakers and Show models are on sale right now with deals starting from around $20. You can browse through everything in this morning’s roundup right here. And be sure to run through our breakdown of the Amazon Echo lineup for more details on which model is best for your needs.

More on the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser:

Make handwashing count – The automatic dispenser’s 20-second timer lights up as you lather, guiding you to wash for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time.

Add speakers – Use with a compatible Echo device to create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.

Variable dispensing – Control how much soap you get by changing how far under the nozzle you place your hand.

Power up – A single charge keeps the battery going for up to 3 months.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!