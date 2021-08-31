Rid your space of allergens: Levoit, Instant, more air purifiers from $47 (Up to 30% of)

-
30% off From $47

Amazon is now offering the Levoit Vista 200 H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for $69.95 shipped. Regularly $90, this is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest total we can find. It is also within about $6 of the all-time low. Just because summer is coming to an end doesn’t mean your house won’t be full of bacteria, allergens, odors, pet dander, and more throughout the fall and winter, making now a great time to score a new air purifier for the family. This one features 3-stage filtration with a H13 True HEPA layer and an activated carbon filter that work together seamlessly “to eliminate dust mites, mold spores, smoke,VOCs (volatile organic compounds),” and more alongside a quiet sleep mode and a built-in nightlight with two brightness levels. Levoit says this model only consumes 0.9W of electricity and is “up to 30% less [costly] than other air purifiers.” Rated 4+ stars from over 5,600 Amazon customers. More deals from $47

More air purifier deals:

Go hit up our coverage if the brand new upgraded Levoit Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier that is still available with a nice launch discount. We also just recently covered the new BISSELL MYair purifiers with USB connectivity, HEPA filtration, and built-in nightlights. Then dive into our home goods deal hub for offers on air fryers from $36, this 2.6-gallon waterproof trash can, the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, and Amazon’s new smart touch-free Alexa Soap Dispenser at a new all-time low of $41 (25% off)

More on the Levoit Vista 200:

  • Save on Energy Costs: Thanks to the advanced brushless motor, the air purifier consumes as little as 0. 9W of electricity. Running this air purifier 24 hours a day for an entire year can cost as little as dollar 6—up to 30% less than other air purifiers
  • 3-Stage Filtration: Pre-Filter, H13 True HEPA Filter, and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter work seamlessly together to eliminate dust mites, mold spores, allergens, odors, pet dander, smoke, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds)

9to5Toys Daily: August 31, 2021 – Save $519 on iPhone 11/Pro/Max, Smart Battery Case, more