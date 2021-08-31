Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe 5K Power Bank $30 (Save 25%), more

imuto (99% positive all-time feedback from 4,900+) via Amazon now offers its 5K Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for $29.99 shipped. Normally selling for $40, you’re looking at a new all-time low thanks to the 25% in savings and one of the lowest prices out there for a MagSafe power bank. This offering arrives with a 5,000mAh internal battery in a compact package that can magnetically snap to the back of your iPhone 12 series handset thanks to built-in MagSafe magnets. Like other models on the market, this one can only dish out 7.5W of power, and is also refueled using a USB-C port. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
This magnetic phone charger has a neodymium magnet suction from rare earth super strong, which can hold your device firmly. The magnetic charger makes it easy to charge wirelessly. So you can use the lightning port for other things, it stays firmly attached to the phone.
Exclusive intelligent charging technology provides optimal output power of 5W/7.5W/10W (Max), automatically recognizes the charging equipment, provides a variety of optimized current output, faster and safer charging. This portable iphone charger can be used for iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini Fast Charging.
