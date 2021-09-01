Throw this lightning bolt neon light on the wall for under $6.50 Prime shipped (New low, 30% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback from 4,800+) via Amazon is offering its Lightning Bolt LED Neon Light for $6.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This fun neon light is a great way to add a colorful splash to your home office, game room, and more. It can be placed on a table, desk, or even hung on the wall. Measurements work out to 13.4 by 5.1 by 0.7 inches and it can be operated using either three AA batteries or USB power source. Once added to your space, you’re bound to enjoy the rich blue color it emits. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another fun decoration for your space could be this scratch-off world map at $8 Prime shipped. It spans 24 by 17 inches and comes with a variety of pins and stickers that make it easy to mark future trips and more. The size is great for putting inside of a frame or directly on the wall.

Other fun office- and game room-friendly deals range from this set of three plant pots at $9.50 Prime shipped to a motion-sensing wardrobe light for $4.50. You can also bag a compact gaming desk at $40 shipped or an aluminum headphone stand for just $7.50. For even more deals like these, be sure to swing by our home goods guide.

AMIR Lightning Bolt LED Neon Light features:

Unique Design – AMIR lightning bolt neon light is made of high quality plastic and will emit a charming light. It will light up your home and offer a romantic ambiance in your room.

Acrylic LED + Silicon Strips + ABS – LED Lightning neon light signs use at low voltage and energy saving, light up neon light for room decoration. AMIR neon light made of flexible silicon LED strip lights and acrylic back plate, you do not have to worry about getting too hot. It is hazard-free, no risk of glass breakage or leakage of hazardous materials.

