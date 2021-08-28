This compact gaming desk is ready to squeeze in just about anywhere at $40 (Reg. $50+)

-
Reg. $50+ $40

Mr IRONSTONE Direct (95% lifetime positive feedback from 5,000+) via Amazon is offering its 31.5-inch Gaming Desk in Red or Blue for $39.99 shipped. For comparison, this offering has been selling for $50 over the past couple of months and $60+ prior to that. This leaves you with a minimum of 20% in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d always wanted a gaming desk but space constraints have held you back, this solution is here to save the day. The surface spans just 31.5 by 23.6 inches, which is incredibly compact when compared with most of the competition. Despite this you’ll still get a sleek design with two cable-management grommets in addition to drink and headset holders. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you decide to stick with your current desk, perhaps this under-desk headset holder at $6 Prime shipped would prove to be a nice upgrade. It can hold not just one, but two pairs of headphones. Best of all, you can mount it using included screws or double-sided adhesive tape. Roughly 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

And for those of you who are on the hunt for some new peripherals, the SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse just fell to $30. You can also cash in on Monoprice’s 35-inch 1440p UltraWide gaming monitor at $320. And if you’d like a stylish headphone stand, this elegant offering is just $7.50 Prime shipped. Finally, don’t forget to check out UGREEN’s new 100W USB-C 4-port chargers.

Mr. Ironstone 31.5-inch Gaming Desk features:

  • Design for Small Space with Ergonomic Comfort: With 31.5″ W * 23.6″ D desktop, this gaming desk is brilliant for small space for your gaming monitors, PC, gaming keyboards and other gaming gear. Desk edge is ergonomically designed in arc, which gets rid of uncomfortable feelings from leaning on the desk for a long time during gaming. It’s not only suited for gaming, but also a good choice for working and studying.
  • Convenient Design for Gamer: With a headphone hook, a cup holder the professional gaming desk keeps all your gaming gear within arm’s reach, helping you focus on the gaming. 2 cable managemnets holes centralize cables and make your desktop neater. Pvc carbon fiber surface makes it comfortable for touch and easy to clean.

