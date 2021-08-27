This aluminum headphone stand gives AirPods Max an elegant resting place at $7.50 (Save 30%)

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% lifetime positive feedback from 126,000+) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Headphone Stand for $7.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish stand is ready to dress up the overall appearance of keeping headphones at your desk. It boasts an aluminum build with a polished finish that’s bound to give your setup a more premium look and feel. The stand itself is quite minimal, allowing you to show off your preferred pair of iconic headphones. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for an under-desk headset holder at $6 Prime shipped. While going this route won’t be as eye-catching and aims to hide your headphones, it could be perfect if you’re in need of desk space. Roughly 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not upgrade your webcam setup with GoPro’s 5K HERO9 Black action cam at $350? Your can also snag Samsung’s T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD at $270. After checking those out, don’t forget that several other UGREEN deals are still live and priced from $6.50. Finally, be sure to consider uplifting two displays with Wali’s highly-rated dual-monitor desk mount at under $19.

UGREEN Aluminum Headphone Stand features:

Sturdy and Stable: UGREEN aluminum headphone desk stand is made of a solid sturdy base and aluminum triangle structure, preventing your wireless headset from falling off or tipping over.

Space Saving: With a unique and stylish design, this earphone hanger provides a stable foundation for your headphones. It can also help your manage the audio cable, clearing some space on your desk. Great for home, office, studio, bedroom, living room and more.

