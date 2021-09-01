PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

It looks like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Cyberpunk 2077 upgrades alongside the promised next-generation Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are still on pace to land in 2021. As per a recent CD Projekt financial report, the Polish-based game developer is still targeting a late 2021 release date for the proper next-generation versions of its two flagship titles. We already knew both upgrades were slated to launch this year, but with all of the delays hitting the industry still, it was becoming harder to believe CDPR could make it happen. However, it, at least, sounds as though both upgrades will hit before the year is out. More details are below.

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen upgrades

After what could only be described as an absolutely abysmal launch for its long-awaited cyberpunk open-world title — the game was pulled from the PlayStation store for months, and refunds were issued — this could very well help to bring players back to the once buggy mess of a release. Cyberpunk 2077 was basically unplayable on the previous-generation consoles it launched for. Although gamers on the PS4 Pro and, even more so, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S can mostly enjoy the game already, that was all done via backwards compatibility as opposed to the proper next-generation update scheduled for later this year.

As of right now, there is no specific date for the Cyberpunk 2077 upgrades, but CDPR just recently stated it is still on track for a 2021 release date — likely just in time for the holiday season.

And here’s a quick breakdown of what CDPR has done thus far to fix the existing experience:

We’ve released 10 patches and hotfixes addressing a range of performance and stability issues

Successive updates have significantly improved gameplay experience for all players.

Cyberpunk 2077 returned to PlayStation Store on 21 June 2021, marking a significant milestone in our effort to improve the game.

Patch 1.3, released in August, also included a batch of free DLCs

And The Witcher 3 too

Moving on to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CDPR is also targeting a similar release date here as well. This is one of the more beloved titles from last-generation that most gamers have already experienced (it is easily one of the best games ever released in this genre), but for those that haven’t, or for those looking to jump back in with the latest tech, this will be a nice holiday bonus for fans of Geralt’s adventures. Not only will the next-generation version tap into modern tech, but CDPR is also working on some new DLC for the now-6-year-old game.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, as disappointing as the original Cyberpunk 2077 release was, CDPR has been hard at work creating new content and is currently in development on the major DLC expansions. It still has as much as 40% of its team working on support and the aforementioned upgrade as of right now, so here’s to hoping this upgrade release can inject new excitement into what should have been the biggest release of whatever year it launched in.

