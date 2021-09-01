Save up to $650 on GTX 1650, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RX 6700 XT desktops and laptops

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Laptop with 4.5GHz i5/8GB/512GB/GTX 1650 Ti for $772.99 shipped. This is down from $860 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re in the market for an mid-range gaming system that goes wherever you need, this is a great option. Shipping with a 10th Gen i5 processor and GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, there’s plenty of power here to handle most gaming tasks you could throw at it. Sure, this laptop won’t game at 4K 120Hz, but it’s perfect for most titles at 1080p and is a great way to enjoy some of your favorites while on-the-go. Plus, there’s upgradable RAM, a spare NVMe SSD slot, and even a full-sized 2.5-inch SSD/HDD slot so you can expand the storage and memory however you need. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great computer deals.

More gaming PC deals:

Ready to take your desk to the next level? If so, consider picking up Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse which is currently going for $85 at Amazon, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, other Logitech gear is on sale from $100, so you’ll want to check out our roundup for more information.

More on the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Laptop:

Geared for serious gaming and real-world durability, the TUF Gaming F17 is a fully-loaded gaming laptop that can carry you to victory. Efficient self-cleaning cooling combines with TUF’s signature military-grade durability to make this battle-tested road warrior a reliable ally for gamers on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!