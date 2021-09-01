Kershaw’s Comeback Folding Pocket Knife offers a sleek, all-steel design at $26.50 (Save 32%)

-
32% off $26.50

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Comeback Folding Pocket Knife for $26.33 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s 32% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. This standout pocket knife boasts a pocket clip and a blade that is comprised of stone-washed 8Cr13MoV stainless steel. Even the handle features an all-steel design, giving it a tougher build when compared with some of the others on the market. Kershaw touts that “no screws are visible from the front, presenting a clean look.” The blade spans 3-inches and the whole thing weighs in at 4.5 ounces. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for Smith & Wesson’s Extreme Ops Folding Knife at under $14 Prime shipped to curb today’s spending. It’s the best-selling tactical knife on Amazon, has received over 31,000 reviews, and averages a 4.7/5 star rating. The blade is similarly-sized, but styling is quite a bit different thanks to a black-oxide stainless steel construction.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool at $9.50 Prime shipped or Kershaw Brawler for $23.50. Both of those deals are a part of our DIY and outdoor tools guide, which also happens to have Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set at $15, a highly-rated magnetic wristband for $7, and much more.

Kershaw Comeback Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • A sleek and elegant drop point knife with a stonewashed 8Cr13MoV steel blade that offers edge-holding capability, strength, and hardness.
  • All-steel handle features an oversized pivot, inset logo, decorative backspacer, and a unique pocketclip; no screws are visible from the front, presenting a clean look.
  • Features a one-handed manual opening mechanism with a flipper and KVT ball bearings for expedient and seamless deployment.

