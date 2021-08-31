Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife within cents of all-time low at $9.50 + more

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife with Nylon Sheath for $9.52 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly listed at between $12 and as much as $23, today’s offer is about 25% off its most readily available going rate, within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. If you’re in the market for an affordable and highly-rated EDC multi-tool, this is a great option. The stainless steel and aluminum design supports 15 built-in tools including a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, metal file, nail cleaner, needle, corkscrew, key-ring, and more. A black oxidation finish is joined by a nylon pouch with belt loop as well as the 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

(Update 8/31 4:50 p.m.): Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multitool with Screwdriver for $30.50 shipped. Regularly $41, this is a 2021 Amazon low and the lowest price we can find at 26% off. It houses eight tools “to handle the tasks beyond a simple pocket knife: fine edge blade, scissors, awl, 2 sided 1/4″ bit driver, pry bar, bottle opener, and hammer.” Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers.

This Grand Way 12-in-1 Mini Multi-Tool is among the only comparable options on Amazon with solid ratings for less than today’s lead deal. It comes in at $9 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from hundreds. But with slightly fewer tools in tow, and a lesser known brand, it might be worth sticking with the Amazon option above.

We also have a great deal live on Kershaw’s best-selling Brawler folding pocket alongside a host of DIY tool deals in our dedicated guide. Home Depot’s Labor Day sale is in full swing, but you’ll also find solid offers on the PAXCESS 20V cordless string trimmer, this 108-piece electronics repair tool kit, and loads of RYOBI, RIDGID, and Milwaukee tools with up to $570 in savings.

More on the Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife:

15-in-1 multi-function tool includes a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker, metal file, nail cleaner, needle, corkscrew, and key-ring

Made of reliable long-lasting stainless steel with a durable black oxidation finish and aluminum handle

Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!