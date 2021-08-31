Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set falls to $15 Prime shipped (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set for $14.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer shaves 15% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Having used this this bit set for about three years or more, I can’t recommend it highly enough. It has been my go-to throughout countless endeavors and each piece is still in great shape. This is thanks to a durable steel construction which is touted as offering an extended lifespan. A manganese phosphate surface takes things even further by providing an advanced level of corrosion resistance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re willing to wait a week or so and forfeit Makita branding, Bosch’s 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set may be worth grabbing instead at $10 Prime shipped. Each piece is “made of the highest quality S2 tool steel” which ensures they can withstand “almost all driving and fastening applications.” More than 800 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Other budget-friendly offers currently in our DIY guide range from Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool at $9.50, this 108-piece electronics repair tool kit for $9.50, and Kershaw’s Brawler folding knife at $23.50. Oh, and if you find yourself dropping screws here and there throughout your projects, this this highly-rated magnetic wristband may be worth grabbing at $7.

Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set features:

  • Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life
  • Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life
  • Calibrated heat treating process for added durability
  • Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance
  • Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power

