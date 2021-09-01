Levi’s Hello Fall Sale takes 40% off sitewide for its members + free shipping

Levi’s Hello Fall Sale takes 40% off sitewide for its Reward Members (free to sign-up). Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, if you’re not a member you still receive up to 40% off sitewide. Update your denim for fall with deals on jeans, t-shirts, outerwear, accessories, and more. Reward Members also receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $48. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $80 and you can choose from seven different color options. The tapered hem is flattering and also nice to roll for a fashionable look. Better yet, the material is infused with stretch to promote comfort and mobility. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

