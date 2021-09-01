Wise Owl fall outdoor Gold Box from $8: Hammocks, accessories, more up to 35% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wise Owl Outfitters (200% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering some great deals for your fall outdoor adventures and camping trips next season. One standout is the highly-rated Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock from $19.96 in medium with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Whether you’re out in the woods or relaxing under the stars in the backyard, this parachute nylon hammock measures 9-feet long by 4.5-feet wide with a 400-pound weight capacity and can fold up into your backpack. It ships with 9-foot long tree straps and carabiners alongside five separate loops for easy setups. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
More Wise Owl Outfitters Gold Box deals:
- Travel Towel $10.50 (Reg. $13+)
- Rain Tarp $32 (Reg. $40)
- Camping Pillow from $16 (Reg. $20+)
- 3-pack Waterproof Dry Bag $24 (Reg. $30)
- 20L Backpack Cooler$29 (Reg. $36+)
- 12-Pack Steel Tent Stakes $13.50 (Reg. $17)
- And even more from $8…
You'll want to check out our recent hands-on review of the Aukey PowerZeus 500 power stations if you're looking for something to light up your next outdoor adventure.
More on the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock:
- Comfortable: Whether you’re relaxing by the fire or sleeping under the stars, our camping hammock has everything you need to stay comfy and covered throughout the night.
- Compact: Lightweight and convenient, our travel hammock weighs only 24oz and folds to the size of an eggplant. Single Hammock measures at 9 feet long by 4.5 feet wide for one person, and the Double Hammock measures 10 feet long by 6.5 feet wide for either two people or anyone who wants some extra space. Throw it in your backpack and go!
