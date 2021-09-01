Wise Owl fall outdoor Gold Box from $8: Hammocks, accessories, more up to 35% off

-
AmazonSports-FitnessWise Owl Outfitters
35% off $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wise Owl Outfitters (200% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering some great deals for your fall outdoor adventures and camping trips next season. One standout is the highly-rated Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock from $19.96 in medium with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Whether you’re out in the woods or relaxing under the stars in the backyard, this parachute nylon hammock measures 9-feet long by 4.5-feet wide with a 400-pound weight capacity and can fold up into your backpack. It ships with 9-foot long tree straps and carabiners alongside five separate loops for easy setups. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

More Wise Owl Outfitters Gold Box deals:

You’ll want to check out our recent hands-on review of the Aukey PowerZeus 500 power stations if you’re looking for something to light up your next outdoor adventure. Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Event alongside a series of other notable apparel offers, including this Huk Fishing sale and the Columbia Labor Day promotion, are a great opportunity to refresh your outdoor footwear, jackets, and more as well. Hit up our fashion hub for additional offers. 

More on the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock:

  • Comfortable: Whether you’re relaxing by the fire or sleeping under the stars, our camping hammock has everything you need to stay comfy and covered throughout the night.
  • Compact: Lightweight and convenient, our travel hammock weighs only 24oz and folds to the size of an eggplant. Single Hammock measures at 9 feet long by 4.5 feet wide for one person, and the Double Hammock measures 10 feet long by 6.5 feet wide for either two people or anyone who wants some extra space. Throw it in your backpack and go!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Wise Owl Outfitters

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Throw this lightning bolt neon light on the wall for un...
Save up to $650 on GTX 1650, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and...
Grab Cuisinart’s hand mixer for fall baking proje...
Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Spigen’s Google Nest Audio stand thwarts speaker ...
Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Re...
Stanley unbreakable food jars, water bottles, camping g...
Stream two months of STARZ for just $1/mo if you’...
Show More Comments

Related

Ditch oil, gas, and noise with Sun Joe’s brushless electric mower at $160, more in New Green Deals

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Cut your water bill with an Orbit B-hyve sprinkler controller at $120, more in New Green Deals

35% off

23andMe ancestry DNA test kits up to 35% off at Amazon, deals now starting from $79

$79+ Learn More
20% off

Merrell Labor Day Sale takes 20% off best-sellers: Hiking boots, sneakers, more

from $30 Learn More
45% off

Stanley unbreakable food jars, water bottles, camping gear, more from $13.50 (Up to 45% off)

$13.50+ Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 1, 2021 – iPhone 12 mini $300 off, AirTag Leather Loop $35, more

2021 low

Adobe Photoshop + Premiere Elements 2021 for Mac/PC falls to 2021 low at $75

$75 Learn More