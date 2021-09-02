Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro deliver ANC at an all-time low of $80 (Save 38%)

Verizon Wireless now offers the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $79.99 shipped. Down from the usual $130 price tag you’d pay at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings while marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. As the flagship pair of earbuds from Anker right now, its Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation in tow alongside plenty of other notable inclusions. On top of 26 hour battery life with the Qi-enabled charging case, there’s also wear detection for pausing audio when taken out of your ear. Plus, you’re looking at LDAC audio support that pairs with HearID for a tailored EQ listening experience. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you can live without the auto pause wearing detection and added Hear ID features, going with the new Anker Soundcore Life P3 earbuds at $80 might be worth the added savings. Coming in five different colors, the new releases arrive with active noise cancellation and up to 35 hours of playback with the charging case. And while water-resistance has received a bump up to IPX5 from the featured buds, the audio quality won’t sound quite as good as the Air 2 Pro. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

But then go get a look at the new MagSafe 5K Power Bank from Anker, which were recently refreshed to come in four additional colors. Ranging from navy to green and purple, there are some stylish ways to take advantage of MagSafe on-the-go. Get a closer look at the new lineup in our launch coverage right here.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro features:

Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound. Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.

