Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swords of Ditto, GRIS, Reigns, SpongeBob, Minit, more

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Minit: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Photographer’s Ephemeris: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: StaffPad: $45 (Reg. $90)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office Mobile: $14 (Reg. $20)

More on Swords of Ditto:

The Swords of Ditto is a compact action RPG that creates a unique adventure for each new hero of legend in the relentless fight against the evil Mormo. Explore a delightful but dangerous overworld, brave menacing dungeons, and improve your hero in a charming village, during your quest to overcome the evil that plagues the island. Unleash the mystical Sword of Ditto for an unforgettable adventure filled with delightful characters, extraordinary loot, and heroic battles!

