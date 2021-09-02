Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swords of Ditto, GRIS, Reigns, SpongeBob, Minit, more

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Just make sure you visit some of this morning’s headliner Apple deals including its latest M1 Mac mini at $99 off and a deep price drop on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Then come right back here for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals including The Swords of Ditto, GRIS, Reigns: Game of Thrones, SpongeBob SquarePants, Minit, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best App Store price drops. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Minit: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $45, No More Heroes 3 $50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Photographer’s Ephemeris: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: StaffPad: $45 (Reg. $90)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office Mobile: $14 (Reg. $20)

More on Swords of Ditto:

The Swords of Ditto is a compact action RPG that creates a unique adventure for each new hero of legend in the relentless fight against the evil Mormo. Explore a delightful but dangerous overworld, brave menacing dungeons, and improve your hero in a charming village, during your quest to overcome the evil that plagues the island. Unleash the mystical Sword of Ditto for an unforgettable adventure filled with delightful characters, extraordinary loot, and heroic battles!

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $4...
Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Xbox controller hits l...
Best Android app deals of the day: Rogue Hearts, Remind...
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witche...
September PlayStation Plus free games: Overcooked, Hitm...
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fal...
New model PS5 teardown video highlights potentially les...
Nintendo eShop deals from $1.50: Humble indies, BioShoc...
