Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $9, Star Wars Battlefront II $4, Uncharted 4 $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for $8.99 via the eShop. This one its regularly $30 in digital form and is currently marked down to $15 in physical form at Amazon. However, Nintendo is also offering some solid deals on expansion packs, and the deluxe version with various DLC packs included from $15 right here (scroll down to the bottom of this page) as well. This is the ultimate civilization building sim for your Switch library with plenty of add-ons in the base game including “the latest game updates and improvements and four pieces of additional content which adds four new civilizations, leaders, and scenarios.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Star Wars Battlefront II, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, PAC-MAN 256, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars Battlefront II PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake Xbox $6 (Reg. $25)
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Spiritfarer eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Sony PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale from $1
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Xbox
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Forza Motorsport 7 from $10 (Reg. $40+)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Xbox from $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Xbox digital game sale up to 80% off
- L.A. Noire Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $25 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $8 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection $16 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $21 (Reg. $40)
- Shenmue III $11 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Halo Infinite pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy credit, Steelbook, Multiplayer Zeta Sky Cosmetics
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered eShop $27 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PvZ Battle for Neighborville Complete Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Pixar’s The Incredibles from $8.50 (Reg. $15+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Plus members can score it for $8
- Resident Evil Village $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
PS5 does have a secret web browsing experience, here’s how to access it
Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!