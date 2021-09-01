Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $9, Star Wars Battlefront II $4, Uncharted 4 $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for $8.99 via the eShop. This one its regularly $30 in digital form and is currently marked down to $15 in physical form at Amazon. However, Nintendo is also offering some solid deals on expansion packs, and the deluxe version with various DLC packs included from $15 right here (scroll down to the bottom of this page) as well. This is the ultimate civilization building sim for your Switch library with plenty of add-ons in the base game including “the latest game updates and improvements and four pieces of additional content which adds four new civilizations, leaders, and scenarios.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Star Wars Battlefront II, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, PAC-MAN 256, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more. 

