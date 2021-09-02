Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $45, No More Heroes 3 $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy with a bonus Scanavo Resident Evil Village SteelBook. Regularly $60, this is 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. The latest entry in the long-running franchise was praised among critics upon release for its memorable antagonists, interesting setting, and more. Players take on the role of Ethan Winters right where RE7 left off to “experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.” Get the latest details on upcoming DLC and more for RE Village right here. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including No More Heroes 3, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Uncharted Lost Legacy, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, SEGA Genesis Classics, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Xbox controller $158 (Reg. $180)
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- No More Heroes 3 Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $41.50 (Reg. $60)
- Uncharted Lost Legacy PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $9 (Reg. $30)
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake Xbox $6 (Reg. $25)
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Spiritfarer eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Sony PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale from $1
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Xbox
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Forza Motorsport 7 from $10 (Reg. $40+)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Xbox from $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Xbox digital game sale up to 80% off
- L.A. Noire Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $25 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $8 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection $16 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $21 (Reg. $40)
- Shenmue III $11 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered eShop $27 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Pixar’s The Incredibles from $8.50 (Reg. $15+)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
