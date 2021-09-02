Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $45, No More Heroes 3 $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy with a bonus Scanavo Resident Evil Village SteelBook. Regularly $60, this is 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. The latest entry in the long-running franchise was praised among critics upon release for its memorable antagonists, interesting setting, and more. Players take on the role of Ethan Winters right where RE7 left off to “experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.” Get the latest details on upcoming DLC and more for RE Village right here. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including No More Heroes 3, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Uncharted Lost Legacy, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, SEGA Genesis Classics, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and much more.

