Apple’s latest Mac mini brings M1 to the desktop with $99 in savings

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
Amazon low $99 off

Amazon now offers the Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $599.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Taking $99 off what you’d typically pay, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low. Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

An easy recomendation for pairing with your new Mac mini would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

Over in our Apple guide, all of the week’s best deals have arrived with a notable $300 discount on the iPhone 12 mini up for grabs. But then go check out the first price cuts on AirTag Leather Loops at under $35 and everything else right here.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s latest TV show sale has complete box sets...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $4...
Save $100 on Sony’s Xperia 5 II smartphone with 1...
Control the meross HomeKit Table Lamp with voice comman...
Withings Body/+ Apple Health smart scales now up to 22%...
Neewer ring lights and content creation gear up to 42% ...
Here’s another chance to save $149 on Apple’s l...
Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide falls to new...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Here’s another chance to save $149 on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air

$149 off Learn More
42% off

Neewer ring lights and content creation gear up to 42% off at Amazon with deals from $22.50

$22.50+ Learn More
Save now

Apple AirPods Max drop to the second-best prices yet from $450 (Save $100)

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swords of Ditto, GRIS, Reigns, SpongeBob, Minit, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $100

Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook 3 sees $100 discount to new low at $119

$119 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest TV show sale has complete box sets + first seasons at $10 or less

$10 or less Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $45, No More Heroes 3 $50, more

$45 Learn More
Amazon low

Save $100 on Sony’s Xperia 5 II smartphone with 120Hz OLED display (Amazon low)

$100 off Learn More