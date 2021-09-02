Nintendo unveils new Big Brain Academy puzzle party game for Switch, coming this holiday

Remember Big Brain Academy for Nintendo DS? Well, a new version is now coming to Nintendo Switch. Taking to its Twitter feed and official YouTube channel this morning, Nintendo has now unveiled the new Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain — it’s new brain-teasing puzzler party game for Switch. This one continues Nintendo’s support of more casual, family-oriented games on its flagship platform with a Mario Party-like experience that is specifically tailored toward brain teasers, puzzlers, and other challenges to get you thinking, just without the colorful Mushroom Kingdom characters. Head below for a closer look and the Big Brain Academy announcement trailer.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Big Brain Academy brings together a collection of puzzles as well as almost educational challenges and mini games into a family-friendly Switch experience. It supports single player action as well as couch co-op and online gameplay, including a four-player Party mode.

As you’ll see in the announcement trailer below, your results can be saved as “ghost data” that anyone from across the globe can battle against as well, which subsequently lets you take on ghost scores from around the world, too.

The brain-teasing activities come in various flavors, but all fall into one of five categories: Identify, Memorize, Analyze, Compute, and Visualize. There’s everything from number games and puzzlers to an experience called Match Blast that has two players tapping directly on one Switch display in head-to-head battles. You can also set individual difficulty options for each player to even things out when you’re playing with younger siblings and the like, for example.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain features the ability to play together in a four-player Party mode as well as solo challenges, and more.

Big Brain Academy is set for release on Nintendo Switch come December 3, 2021, just in time for holiday family get-togethers. Pre-orders are now live on the eShop at $29.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s always great to see Nintendo supporting more casual and family-friendly experiences, as exciting as its big AAA launches can be. Experiences like Ring Fit Adventure, that freebie Jump Rope title, and others all make the Switch an even more universal gaming console, aside from the fact that these kinds of titles just feel like they belong on Nintendo’s platform. Big Brain Academy itself is another great example of this, despite it looking slightly undercooked to me. I can’t help but think some kind of Mario brain teaser experience would be far more appealing to its fans, even if it’s just the same thing we are getting now, but with Nintendo’s lineup of iconic mascots gracing the cover and character selection screens.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!