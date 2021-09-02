Hit up the disc golf course with this 6-piece starter set at under $26 (Save 30%)

Sportneer Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering its 6-piece Disc Golf Starter Set for $25.89 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. Now that cooler weather is just around the corner, now’s a great time to grab a friend and hit up a local disc golf course. This affordable set will get you going with more discs than much of the competition in this price range. You’ll get six in addition to a tote bag that also has room for a water bottle. With two drivers, two mid-range, and two putters, you’ll always have a backup disc on hand. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You could opt for Amazon’s best-selling frisbee instead and only spend $12 Prime shipped. Granted, you won’t be ready to head to a disc golf course, but this could scratch that itch and let you quickly dive into some fun from the convenience of home. With more than 12,000 reviews so far, this #1 best-seller is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars.

Sportneer 6-piece Disc Golf Starter Set features:

The disc golf starter set is made of imported environmentally friendly TPE rubber and plastic, which has excellent wear resistance and flexibility.

Equipped with two sets of standard golf discs, suitable for beginners, but also as a training suit for professionals and business enthusiasts.

Surface lettering, disc type and sliding speed are listed on each disc, which is more convenient for beginners to use.

