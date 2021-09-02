Hape Wooden Kid’s Art Easel bundle sees massive price drop to $28.50 (Reg. up to $90)

-
Hape
Reg. $90+ $28.50

Amazon is now offering the Hape All-in-One Wooden Kid’s Art Easel bundle for $28.38 shipped. Regularly $90 or so and currently on sale for $70 at Target, today’s deal is a massive price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is a perfect way to inspire creativity and imaginative thinking, and might even make for a great birthday gift at this price. You’re looking at a height adjustable children’s art easel with an included paper roll that can be affixed to the top (or rolled out on the floor) alongside magnetic and chalkboard surfaces. It also ships with some magnets, a paint set, and chalk, along with a few other accessories. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, this is the best-selling kids’ easel on Amazon. More details below. 

While today’s lead deal offers up a ton of value and a massive discount, if you just don’t want a giant easel in the house there are other options out there. Something like this STEAM Life Tabletop Easel for Kids comes in at around $21 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries solid ratings. The overall value isn’t quite as good as our hope offer above, but it will still promote creativity and won’t take up as much space in your home. 

More Hape deals:

More on the Hape All-in-One Wooden Kid’s Art Easel:

This all-inclusive easel really has it all! The best-selling All-in-One Easel from Hape features a magnetic whiteboard on one side, and an easily erasable chalkboard on the other, as well as a convenient refillable paper roll. The height is fully adjustable to three different levels, encouraging artists young and old. Special screw down clamps keep your paintings and drawing nice and flat for the best artistic experience.

