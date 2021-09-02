Bag this 39-piece hand tool kit while it’s down to $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $21)

Amazon is offering the Arcan 39-piece Home Hand Tool Kit for $16.96 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal slashes 19% off and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you just bought your first home or simply need to replenish your tool repertoire, this kit is an affordable way to get the job done. It aims to provide everything needed to accomplish general repairs and handle small projects around the house. Examples of what you’ll get include a hammer, utility knife, pliers, a tape measure, and much more. Everything fits into a convenient carrying case for easily hauling it all from one place to the next. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not put today’s savings towards this DEWALT Drive Guide at $7 Prime shipped? With a design that surrounds a screw when first getting it started, you’ll rarely drop them, which arguably makes this accessory worth its weight in gold. More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled with an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Once finished here, be sure to check out our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent and notable additions there range from Sun Joe’s refurbished pressure washer at $52 to as much as $100 off RYOBI ONE+ tool combo kits. Plus, you can still snag Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set at $15 Prime shipped, this expansive 248-piece mechanics tool set for $64, the Kershaw Comeback Folding Pocket Knife at $26.50, and even Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for $9.50.

Arcan 39-piece Home Hand Tool Kit features:

  • This tool kit contains just about everything needed for general everyday use and small repairs.
  • Hammer, scissors, utility knife, bit driver, pliers, tape measure, bits, hex wrenches, mini screwdrivers.
  • Packed in an easy to carry hard blow molded case with handle.

