Best Android app deals of the day: Reigns Game of Thrones, GRIS, Downwell, more

Thursday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. All of the deals in our Android, Google, and Chromebook hubs are now joined by a new all-time low on Sony’s Xperia 5 II smartphone, but for now, it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include Reigns: Game of Thrones, Reigns: Her Majesty, GRIS, Downwell, Minit, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside an ongoing price drop on the all-new OnePlus Buds Pro bundled with the latest OnePlus 9/Pro handsets, today we spotted an Amazon low on Sony’s Xperia 5 II smartphone with a 120Hz OLED display at $100 off the going rate. Deals on the HP Chromebase AiO and Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro are now joined by another new all-time low on Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook 3  as well as Nulaxy’s Vertical 2-Slot Laptop Stand. Then check out this offer on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro as well as all of the charging and audio deals in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $45, No More Heroes 3 $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Reigns Game of Thrones :

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. 

