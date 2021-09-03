Tested: GravaStar Venus Bluetooth speaker pairs unique mecha vibes with solid sound

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

GravaStar might not be the most well-known speaker brand out there, but it’s certainly one of the more unique. After seeing a photo of its recent Venus speaker online, I knew I had to try one out for myself, which leads us to our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review. Packed with a futuristic, mecha-inspired design, we’re taking a closer look to see just how eye-catchingly unique the GravaStar Venus Speaker is.

Hands-on with GravaStar Venus Speaker

As of late, just about every Bluetooth speaker on the market these days sharing much of the same rugged or fabric-wrapped form-factor, there’s not too much variety for a more unique listening experience. That’s where the folks at GravaStar come into play, delivering a collection of speakers that can hardly be considered as conforming to the mold. One of its latest offerings, the Venus, embodies that with a sci-fi-inspired design.

Entering with a handheld form-factor, the GravaStar Venus is comprised of a Zinc Alloy shell that adds some serious heft (in a good way!) to the build. While you won’t find IPX7 water resistance or a design meant to withstand daring drops, it makes up for that with arguably the coolest design you’ll find on the market with some mecha inspirations in tow.

It’ll pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth and even allows for connecting two of them in stereo for an improved listening experience. And best of all, there’s integrated RGB lighting that really doubles down on the futuristic vibes. With a list price of $100 and currently marked down to $65, this unique speaker does back its more premium design with a higher price tag.

But does the GravaStar Venus sound as good as it looks? And does that even matter in the end? Let’s dive in and find out.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Zinc Alloy shell allows sound waves to resonate within its space

Powerful sound with crazy bass

Reliable wireless range of about 50feet, easy connecting, easy listening

Triangular support structure absorbs shock & ensures the stability of the speaker

True Wireless Stereo V2.1+EDR/5.0 tech allows two GravaStar Venus speakers to work together at the same time

6 RGB lights and connects to all Bluetooth devices







9to5Toys’ Take:

As a fan of mecha, robots, and really any kind of sci-fi technology, saying that the GravaStar Venus caught my eye is something of an understatement. I adored the novel design when I first saw it scroll across my Twitter feed and even more when my order finally arrived.

But how does it sound? I can hear you asking. Not too shabby, actually. This is by no means meant to be an audiophile’s dream speaker, and if you go in with that expectation, then you’ll be pleasantly surprised. Venus has quite the range on it for fitting in the palm of your hand but isn’t going to deliver the lowest bass or most precise vocals.

I’d be remiss without circling back to highlight just how fantastic its design is, though. With my collection of figures and model kits expanding far beyond just the LEGO I routinely review, GravaStar Venus easily earns a spot amongst the rest of my collectibles in its own right. Throw in the added benefit that it’s also a speaker and

So if the novel design that GravaStar Venus delivers resonates with you, the speaker is an easy recommendation. After all, 9to5Toys is all about the gadgets, and this certainly fits the bell, especially considering it’s one of the most eye-catching speakers on the market.

