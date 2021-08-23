Have a 6-qt. Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker delivered from $66.50 shipped (Reg. $90)

-
Reg. $90 $66.50

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $69.95 shipped. Matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $66.49 shipped. Regularly as much as $90, this model is on sale for $79 at Walmart and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in 2021 outside of a brief offer back in April. This is a great chance to score a 6-quart Instant Pot with 13 smart one-touch cooking programs and the ability to replace your pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer with a single unit. It is great for everything from ribs, soups, beans, and rice, to poultry, yogurt, desserts and more with its stainless-steel tri-ply bottom inner cooking pot and 4+ star rating from over 166,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A more affordable option would be the 5.2-quart COMFEE multi-cooker at just over $52 shipped via Amazon. This one carries solid ratings from over 6,500 customers and includes 12 of its own smart looking presets for a similar 1-pot meal solution for less. It doesn’t cary the Instant Pot branding, and it is a touch smaller, but it will get the job done for $18 less. 

Alongside this ongoing deal on Bodum’s Ottoni electric kettle and these Waste King Garbage Disposals, our home goods guide has even more kitchen and household essential deals waiting for you. Those include Deco Chef’s outdoor pizza oven, the latest deals on iRobot vacuums, these Monoprice standing desks, and Instant’s Omni Plus 10-in-1 and Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer/toaster oven

More on the Instant Pot Duo:

  • 7-IN-1 APPLIANCES: electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer
  • QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING with 13 Smart Touch customizable programs for pressure cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot
  • COOK FAST OR COOK SLOW with pressure cooking up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods or slow cooking for traditional grandma-approved recipes
  • QUICK AND EASY CLEAN-UP with finger-print resistant, stainless-steel sides and dishwasher-safe lid, inner pot, and accessories

