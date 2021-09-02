Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Loveseat plunges to $236 shipped ($101 off)

Amazon is offering the Christopher Knight Alisa Mid-Century Modern Loveseat for $235.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by 3 to 5 days. That’s $101 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $44. If your space is in need of refreshed seating, have a look at this piece. It boasts a mid-century modern aesthetic and is ready to comfortably seat a couple of people. Adding this to a living room, home office, or large bedroom is a great way to uplift the look and increase seating without breaking the bank. The entire piece spans roughly 32 by 54 by 33 inches and the seat rests at 18 inches. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you can live without the mid-century style above, perhaps you should consider Serta’s Rane Sofa at $160 shipped. It’s quite surprising just how affordable it is and should be perfect for a variety of rooms. Plus, this offering can be used as either a sofa or bed. Well over 6,500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at a 4.1/5 star rating.

Other home-friendly deals we’ve come across lately include ECOVACS’ latest OZMO N8+ robot vacuum at $400, this lightning bolt neon light for under $6.50 Prime shipped, and even a meross HomeKit Table Lamp for $29.50. And if you’d like to upgrade to smart light switches with dimming functionality, this 4-pack of TOPGREENER offerings works out to roughly $10 each.

Christopher Knight Alisa Mid-Century Modern Loveseat features:

Not one to be outshone when it comes to both comfort and aesthetics, This Mid Century modern Two-Seater sofa will most certainly give anybody’s current arrangement a run for its money. Luxuriously upholstered and impeccably designed; allow this piece to open up your living room and tempt your guests with its soft and supple depths

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!