Amazon Razer sale: Huntsman Mini 60%, Kiyo webcam, Blade 15 Advanced up to $600 off

Today at Amazon, we’ve found a selection of Razer gaming gear on sale from $64. One of our favorites is the Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard with Linear Optical Switches for $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked on the linear model, though the clicky version did fall as low as $90 in the past. If you have little desk space, than taking up a ton of room with a massive keyboard isn’t the ideal solution. In that scenario, you should heavily consider keyboards that take up a much smaller footprint, which is exactly where the Huntsman Mini shines. With its 60% design, you’ll find that it ditches both the numpad and F-key row for a compact form factor. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking the Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam for $63.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $100 and normally going for around $80 these days, today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since 2019. Designed for creators who are beginning their streaming career, this webcam offers 720p60 and 1080p30 video quality designed to allow your viewers to interact in ways they’ve never been able to before. There’s a built-in 5600K LED ring light to illuminate your face while streaming, as well. You’ll just need a single USB 2.0 port available for it to function, making setup extremely simple. Rated 4.5/5 star.

You’ll find that the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop with 5.1GHz i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 2070 Super/300Hz is on sale for $1,599.99 shipped at Amazon too. Coming in at a massive $600 off its normal going rate, our last mention was $2,000 back on Prime Day and today’s deal marks a new all-time low. Offering a 10th Generation 8-core i7 processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 2070 Super graphics card, this gaming laptop is ready to handle anything you throw at it. That’s also thanks to its 300Hz 1080p display, which delivers a fantastic viewing experience while playing your favorite game. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

After checking out all the Razer deals above, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide. There, you’ll find discounts across various product categories, like Acer’s gaming laptop sale, EVGA’s mouse, and much more.

Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard features:

Dominate on a different scale with the Razer Huntsman Mini—a 60% gaming keyboard with cutting-edge Razer Optical Switches. Highly portable and ideal for streamlined setups, it’s time to experience lightning-fast actuation in our most compact form factor yet.

