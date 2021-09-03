Acer gaming laptop Gold Box goes live with up to $155 off at new all-time lows

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Acer gaming laptops headlined by the Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB for $1,144.99 shipped. Usually selling for $1,300, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date with $155 in savings attached in order to mark a new all-time low. Delivering plenty of gaming prowess in a compact package, the Acer Predator Helios 300 packs a 15.6-inch 144Hz display that’s powered by an 11th Gen. i7 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card. Supplemented by 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you’re also looking at an improved cooling system to keep up with the performance. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,400 customers.

If the lead deal is a bit too powerful for your more modest performance needs, today’s Gold Box also has some additional Acer portable gaming rigs on sale. Starting at $740, you’re looking at a pair of Acer Nitro 5 laptops at some of the best prices to date and $100 or more in savings. These aren’t quite as impressive as the lead deal from the sale, but will certainly get the job done for classwork in the day and gaming at night.

Then go check out the all-time low we spotted on the Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide, which has now dropped in price to $540. That’s alongside the Odyssey G7, which delivers even more enticing specs at $100 off.

Acer Predator Helios 300 features:

Acer gaming laptops deliver advanced performance for all gamers. The Predator lineup of gaming PCs and accessories are ideal for everyday gamers who need powerful products that can handle daily use and overclocking. The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54 is powered up with the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, giving you power, speed, and intelligent processing when you need it most. The new NVIDIA GeForce 30 Series graphics card is powered by award-winning Ampere architecture, and boasts new Ray Tracing cores, Tensor cores, and streaming multiprocessors for realistic graphics. 

