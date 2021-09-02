EVGA’s new X20 wireless mouse with 3-D optical array sees first discount to $60 (50% off)

Amazon currently offers EVGA’s all-new X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down from the $120 list price, you can save a remarkable 50% today, and mark a new all-time low as this is the first discount we’ve ever tracked for this model. This latest gaming tool from EVGA sports some unique on-the-fly features five customizable profiles, 10 buttons, and an adjustable DPI of up to 16,000. The quick-response internal switch requires only 10 grams of force to activate, and the optical sensor array also features 3-dimensional reading up to 3mm away from your desk or mouse pad. Already an Amazon #1 new release, this gaming mouse has garnered an average rating of 4.3/5 stars. You can head over to our launch coverage for a closer look, then hit the jump to keep reading.

While it isn’t the newest on the market, this Logitech G502 HERO mouse is always a strong option. It rings up at $44, so you can some extra cash over our lead deal and enjoy Logitech’s 25,600 DPI HERO sensor to take on the competition. And even though it doesn’t offer the impressive profile dexterity EVGA does, you’ll still find plenty of customization options here including 11 programmable buttons and adjustable weight. Over 22,000 customers have left this #1 best-seller an average of 4.7/5 stars.

You can find even more battlestation upgrades like these in our dedicated gaming guide. Just today, we’re already tracking some great deals on everything from CORSAIR’s haptic bass gaming headset at the all-time low of $80, to the Samsung Odyssey G5 ultra-wide 1140p monitor also at a new low of $540.

More on the new EVGA X20 mouse:

Triple Sensor 3-Dimension Array Tech

Quick Responding Mechanism

On the fly DPI Settings + 5 Onboard Profiles

Ergomic Design with Sniper Button

3 Modes of connection 2.4Ghz / Bluetooth / USB wired

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!