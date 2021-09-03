ROCKPALS’ 3-Person Tent deploys in ‘one minute’ for $46 shipped ($50 off)

ROCKPALS (98% lifetime positive feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon is offering its 3-Person Pop-Up Tent for $45.99 shipped once the on-page $50 off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, this unit tends to sell for $96, comparably-sized tents go for $60 or higher, and today’s offer ushers in the lowest price we have tracked. This 3-person tent aims to have you up and running in no time with a pop-up design that can be deployed in just “one minute.” ROCKPALS touts that it is so easy that “even a child can do it quickly.” The entire thing weighs in at just under 11 pounds and it spans roughly 75 by 51 by 45 inches. You’ll also get a water and windproof rainfly that can be used in tandem with the tent or on its own. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If something smaller will do the trick, consider Wakeman’s 2-Person Dome Tent at $21 Prime shipped. You’ll forfeit the “one minute” assembly offered by the unit above, but this more affordable alternative weighs a bunch less at just 2.75 pounds. More than 350 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.2/5 stars.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in some of the other deals we’ve spotted lately. Examples include this digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool at $6.50 Prime shipped, a 6-piece disc golf starter set for under $26, the KEEN Labor Day Sale with 20% off hiking shoes, and even a charcoal and wood fire pit at $88.

ROCKPALS 3-Person Pop-Up Tent features:

  • With the unfolding size of 190*180*114cm (74.8*70.9*44.9inch). Weigh only 4.9kg (10.8lb), it can be stored in to the 83*18*18cm (32.7*7.1*7.1in) carry bag, ultralight tent is suitable for outdoor, hiking, traveling, fishing, etc.
  • Advanced Hydraulic pressure mechanism makes you set up camping tent in 1 minute. Simply lift top of the tent, pop the top mechanism down and then click the bottom joints into place, even a child can do it quickly.
  • 190T PU material and 210D Oxford Ground Sheet Perfect for medium rain. The doors equipped with high quality zippers can be closed tightly, which provide stronger resistance to harsh weather.

