ROCKPALS’ 3-Person Tent deploys in ‘one minute’ for $46 shipped ($50 off)

ROCKPALS (98% lifetime positive feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon is offering its 3-Person Pop-Up Tent for $45.99 shipped once the on-page $50 off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, this unit tends to sell for $96, comparably-sized tents go for $60 or higher, and today’s offer ushers in the lowest price we have tracked. This 3-person tent aims to have you up and running in no time with a pop-up design that can be deployed in just “one minute.” ROCKPALS touts that it is so easy that “even a child can do it quickly.” The entire thing weighs in at just under 11 pounds and it spans roughly 75 by 51 by 45 inches. You’ll also get a water and windproof rainfly that can be used in tandem with the tent or on its own. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If something smaller will do the trick, consider Wakeman’s 2-Person Dome Tent at $21 Prime shipped. You’ll forfeit the “one minute” assembly offered by the unit above, but this more affordable alternative weighs a bunch less at just 2.75 pounds. More than 350 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.2/5 stars.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in some of the other deals we’ve spotted lately. Examples include this digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool at $6.50 Prime shipped, a 6-piece disc golf starter set for under $26, the KEEN Labor Day Sale with 20% off hiking shoes, and even a charcoal and wood fire pit at $88.

ROCKPALS 3-Person Pop-Up Tent features:

With the unfolding size of 190*180*114cm (74.8*70.9*44.9inch). Weigh only 4.9kg (10.8lb), it can be stored in to the 83*18*18cm (32.7*7.1*7.1in) carry bag, ultralight tent is suitable for outdoor, hiking, traveling, fishing, etc.

Advanced Hydraulic pressure mechanism makes you set up camping tent in 1 minute. Simply lift top of the tent, pop the top mechanism down and then click the bottom joints into place, even a child can do it quickly.

190T PU material and 210D Oxford Ground Sheet Perfect for medium rain. The doors equipped with high quality zippers can be closed tightly, which provide stronger resistance to harsh weather.

