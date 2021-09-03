This digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool just fell to $6.50 Prime shipped (50% off)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering its Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Multi-Tool for $6.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Keep tabs on tire pressure and so much more with this handy, multi-function solution from GOOLOO. Not only will it provide instant PSI measurements on a digital display, but you’ll also benefit from pliers, scissors, a flashlight, glass breaker, and seatbelt cutter, alongside Philips and slotted screwdrivers. In addition to PSI, owners can also opt to see BAR or KPA measurements. While reviews are still pouring in, you can relax knowing that GOOLOO is a reputable brand.

It only takes a quick look at Amazon’s list of best-selling tire gauges to identify the value of the deal above. That being said, you can spend roughly the same amount on two AstroAI Pencil Tire Pressure Gauges at $7 Prime shipped. While you will get two, these are analog instead of digital, peak at 75PSI measurements, and ditch all of the other multi-tool capabilities offered by the unit above.

Other cost-conscious discounts that are bound to come in handy range from Kershaw’s Comeback Folding Pocket Knife at $26.50 alongside this Amazon-made 15-in-1 Multi-Tool at $9.50. And if you’re always dropping screws throughout your projects, this highly-rated magnetic wristband is $7 Prime shipped. Finally, don’t forget to scope out this 39-piece hand tool kit at $17.

GOOLOO Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Multi-Tool features:

Tire pressure gauge with LCD digital display, more accurate readings

Measure pressure from 2 to 150 PSI and support displayed in PSI, BAR, and KPA

Built-in LED flashlight and warning light, a good lighting partner in dark

Glass breaker and seatbelt cutter help with emergency escape in car

Multi-function small tools with miniature pliers, scissors, Phillips and slotted screwdrivers

