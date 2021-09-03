Veggie noodles await with Paderno’s Slicer/Spiralizer at just $15 (Reg. up to $29)

Today only, Woot is offering the Paderno World Cuisine 6-Blade Vegetable Slicer and Spiralizer for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $29 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $21 and has never dropped below $17.50, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a great chance to score a new veggie chopper. This handy kitchen tool is designed to make dinner preparations far quicker and easier with a pair of straight blades, three julienne options including angel hair and wavy alongside the included cleaning brush. It is made of “heavy-duty BPA-free ABS plastic and contains dishwasher-safe parts. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is already among the most affordable products of its type with solid ratings, you can save even more with the Prepworks by Progressive Adjust-A-Slice Mandoline. This handheld option comes in at $11.50 Prime shipped and carries even better ratings from over 5,600 Amazon customers. It does include the base or all of the various slice and dice options, but it will certainly make meal prep a bit easier for less.

This morning’s Gold Box has some great deals on cookware sets and small kitchen appliances starting from just $28 alongside everything else in our home goods guide. We also spotted a great deal on NutriBullet’s 1200-Watt Combo Extractor and Blender this morning at under $113, not to mention ongoing price drops on the Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker at $66.50 and the air fry-ready Instant Pot Duo Crisp from $80.

More on the Paderno 6-Blade Vegetable Slicer and Spiralizer:

Paderno World Cuisine 6-Blade Spiralizer with Brush creates spiral cuts and vegetable or fruit noodles in seconds. It is so easy to assemble and use! We’ve specifically designed our blades to closely replicate the size and shape of many traditional pastas! Incorporate your new vegetable strands into all your favorite recipes and treat your tummy to a big bowl of healthy ‘pasta’. Nobody Has to know it’s Not pasta!

