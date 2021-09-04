Amazon will ship this 9-drawer dresser to your door for $96 (All-time low, 20% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsODK
Reg. $120 $96

Casaottima Store (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,400+) via Amazon is offering the ODK 9-Drawer Dresser for $95.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Want to affordably add some stylish storage to your space? If so, this dresser is here to save the day. The entire unit spans 39.3 by 11.8 by 38.5 inches and is split up between a total of nine drawers. Its frame is made of steel and each drawer compartment features a fabric design that allows this piece to stand out from the style offered by typical dressers. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If something simpler will do the trick, be sure to check out this Amazon Basics Closet Storage Organizer at under $25 Prime shipped. It offers three fabric shelves and two collapsible drawers, all of which can hold up to 30 pounds of weight. The entire unit weighs in at just 7.1 pounds, making this a lightweight solution that will be easy to move around as needed.

Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on some of the other deals we’ve spotted recently. Examples include this $10 butane torch, a couple of Flexi expandable garden hoses at $25, in addition to a batch of drinkware and more from $10. Plus, right now you can also grab a highly-rated matte black pull-down kitchen faucet at $49.50 or shop this group of Amazon Basics office pieces priced from $38.

ODK 9-Drawer Dresser features:

  • ODK dresser with drawers perfectly fits other furniture in your home. This chest of drawers is great for closets, bedrooms, nurseries, playrooms, entryways and more.
  • 9 big drawers are great for organizing your clothes, blankets, scarves, socks and other accessories. Wood top provides hard surface for displaying lamps, clocks, books, glasses, etc.
  • Strong steel frame and water-resistant wood top offer stable support and ensure years of use; High-quality non-woven fabric drawers is easy to clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ODK

About the Author

Pocket this 15-in-1 multi-tool while it’s $9.50 P...
This $10 butane torch lets you craft crème brûlée an...
These Flexi expandable garden hoses are 50% off at just...
Today only, Amazon discounts drinkware and more from ju...
This highly-rated matte black pull-down kitchen faucet ...
These Amazon Basics office pieces are up to 46% off sta...
Roborock’s S5 MAX robot vacuum and mop returns to...
TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini plummets...
Show More Comments

Related

Here’s our first look at the upcoming 550-piece LEGO Mini Disney Castle

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, AirPods Max $450, M1 Mac mini $99 off, more

Learn More
21% off

Pocket this 15-in-1 multi-tool while it’s $9.50 Prime shipped (2021 low, 21% off)

$9.50 Learn More
$400 off

Best Buy discounts iBUYPOWER’s RTX 3080 Ti desktop to a new low at $400 off

$2,800 Learn More
Amazon low

This $10 butane torch lets you craft crème brûlée and more from home (Amazon low)

$10 Learn More
50% off

These Flexi expandable garden hoses are 50% off at just $25 each

$25 Learn More
Save now

Today only, Amazon discounts drinkware and more from just $10 Prime shipped

From $10 Learn More
29% off

This highly-rated matte black pull-down kitchen faucet is down to $49.50 (New low, 29% off)

$49.50 Learn More