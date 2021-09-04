Amazon will ship this 9-drawer dresser to your door for $96 (All-time low, 20% off)

Casaottima Store (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,400+) via Amazon is offering the ODK 9-Drawer Dresser for $95.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Want to affordably add some stylish storage to your space? If so, this dresser is here to save the day. The entire unit spans 39.3 by 11.8 by 38.5 inches and is split up between a total of nine drawers. Its frame is made of steel and each drawer compartment features a fabric design that allows this piece to stand out from the style offered by typical dressers. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If something simpler will do the trick, be sure to check out this Amazon Basics Closet Storage Organizer at under $25 Prime shipped. It offers three fabric shelves and two collapsible drawers, all of which can hold up to 30 pounds of weight. The entire unit weighs in at just 7.1 pounds, making this a lightweight solution that will be easy to move around as needed.

Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on some of the other deals we’ve spotted recently. Examples include this $10 butane torch, a couple of Flexi expandable garden hoses at $25, in addition to a batch of drinkware and more from $10. Plus, right now you can also grab a highly-rated matte black pull-down kitchen faucet at $49.50 or shop this group of Amazon Basics office pieces priced from $38.

ODK 9-Drawer Dresser features:

ODK dresser with drawers perfectly fits other furniture in your home. This chest of drawers is great for closets, bedrooms, nurseries, playrooms, entryways and more.

9 big drawers are great for organizing your clothes, blankets, scarves, socks and other accessories. Wood top provides hard surface for displaying lamps, clocks, books, glasses, etc.

Strong steel frame and water-resistant wood top offer stable support and ensure years of use; High-quality non-woven fabric drawers is easy to clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!