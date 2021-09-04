This $10 butane torch lets you craft crème brûlée and more from home (Amazon low)

Zulay Deals (99% lifetime positive feedback from 33,000+) via Amazon is offering its Kitchen Butane Torch for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this specific offering has been selling for $12 to $13 lately and nicely undercuts reputable alternatives on Amazon’s list of best sellers. Today’s offer is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Make your own crème brûlée from the comfort of home with this affordable butane torch. Despite having a low price tag, it wields an outer shell that’s a mix of stainless steel and aluminum. This yields a premium look and feel that also happens to be durable and highly heat resistant. An integrated dial allows you to take charge of flame intensity, which can reach temperatures of up to 446-degrees Fahrenheit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

As with many of the other butane lighters sold on Amazon, the one above does not include fuel. Thankfully you can use today’s savings towards this 2.75-ounce bottle of Zippo Butane Fuel at $6 Prime shipped. This little can has been reviewed by Amazon shoppers more than 50,000 times and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Zulay Kitchen Butane Torch features:

Designed with an electronic ignition system with a safety lock that prevents accidental ignition. Wide bottom base lessens the chances of falling over. The stainless steel flame nozzle and aluminum alloy shell is durable and highly heat resistant.

Can be refilled with any brand of butane (not included). To refuel, flip the torch upside down, insert the long nozzle in the refill port, and wait for a few seconds until the torch is filled.

Features a flame regulator lever to control the flame intensity for up to 446 Fahrenheit. Continuous Mode: Press the button to light fire, turn the safety lock clockwise at the same time. You can now easily perform one-handed operations without the need of pressing the button all the time. To off, simply turn the knob counterclockwise.

