LEGO Santa’s Sleigh launching ahead of the holiday season with four reindeer in tow

After seeing the new Advent Calendars go up for sale at the start of the month, we’re now getting a first look at yet another festive creation. Slated to launch ahead of the holiday season, the upcoming Santa’s Sleigh will be delivering on all of the holly jolly Christmas action you’d expect with Old Saint Nicholas himself alongside four reindeer and a pretty detailed version of his iconic ride. Head below for all of the details on the upcoming LEGO Santa’s Sleigh set.

LEGO Santa’s Sleigh joins festive collection ahead of the holidays

Coming to use from Instagram user Brickfinder who was able to get an early look of the set from a Chinese LEGO Store, the upcoming Santa’s Sleigh set will be arriving just in time for the holiday season this year alongside all of the other new festive builds.

Marking one of the first times that we’ve seen a brick-built version of the iconic sleigh since LEGO released the Santa’s Workshop set several years ago, this is going to be the largest model yet. Measuring over 5 inches long, the red sleigh has plenty of room for presents in the back alongside a seat for the included Santa minifigure upfront.

Though my favorite aspect of the build has to be the included reindeer, which up until now have only appeared in a single set. The new mold was first introduced in last year’s Creator Winter Village set, the 1,200-piece Elf Club House, which only included one of the festive steeds. Now to mark the second inclusion of the reindeers, you’ll be able to score four of them to guide Santa’s Sleigh into the rest of your LEGO collection.

Launching in time for the holidays

As for what we don’t know for sure yet, the LEGO Santa’s Sleigh set has yet to receive a confirmed part count. It’d be pretty safe to say that we can expect to see the build enter somewhere around 350 pieces, given the overall size of the build from the photo. That leads quite well into the price tag, which is also something that has yet to be locked in. Over in China, the set is up on store shelves for 349 yuan, which converts to around $50 here in the United States. That would fit with the size of the set, especially considering the fact that it includes four of the previously quite rare reindeers.

And while it has yet to be confirmed, we can pretty much expect to see the LEGO Santa’s Sleigh set debut on October 1 alongside the upcoming Creator Winter Village. While the latter has yet to be unveiled yet, it’ll likely be seeing an official announcement in the coming weeks. At least that’s what to expect if the past years have been any indication.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With so much to like about the upcoming LEGO Santa’s Sleigh set, I’m sure many won’t even bat an eye at the up to $50 price tag we’ll likely see once it debuts. Getting four of the rare reindeers is going to be one of the more popular reasons to pick up this set, but the overall build delivers arguably the best winter holiday set from LEGO in years in my book.

Now all that’s left is to see what this year’s Creator Winter Village set will be like. I’m interested in whether or not it will have any tie in with the LEGO Santa’s Sleigh, as it has been a few years since we’ve gotten a build with the gift giver. In the meantime, go check out all of the other festive LEGO sets right here, as well as the new builds that launched at the start of the month.

