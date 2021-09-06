Cole Haan Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off best-sellers: Boots, dress shoes, more

60% off from $40

Cole Haan is having a huge Labor Day Event that’s offering up to 60% off best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cloudfeel Weekender Venetian Loafer. These shoes will easily elevate your fall style and it’s a nice option for transitioning weather. They’re currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $130. The cloudfeel name was designed to make you feel like you’re walking on a “cloud” with a cushioned insole and lightweight material. You can choose from two color options and the slip-on design adds convienience. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

