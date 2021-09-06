LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter slated to join Star Wars lineup in early 2022

After our report on the first LEGO Star Wars 2022 set last week, 9to5Toys has now confirmed that yet another new creation slated to launch at the start of next year. As one of the year’s upcoming microfighters, fans of The Mandalorian will soon be able to assemble a miniature version of the bounty hunter’s iconic ship. Head below for all of the details on the LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter.

LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter launching next year

Amongst all of the other staples in the yearly LEGO Star Wars lineup, microfighters are some of the more affordable models to enter the lineup. While this previous year has had both a standalone Millennium Falcon debut alongside a pair of Hoth-focused kits, 2022 will have a more recent introduction to the Star Wars canon join the lineup. Straight out of The Mandalorian, the Razor Crest is now rumored to be getting a Microfighter release in the coming months.

Marking still one of the first times we’ve have seen the vehicle assembled in brick-built form following last year’s play-scale version, the upcoming LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter will be one of the smallest yet. As we’ve come to expect from the theme, these scaled down builds look to deliver more compact recreations that capture all of the iconic likeness without the size of the minifigure-scale counterparts.

A Razor Crest Microfighter Matthew Bayley

As accustomed for the Microfighter collection, the LEGO Group will be including a single minifigure with the Razor Crest. It should be no surprise to see Mando himself make an inclusion in the set. This time around, like the last several releases of the character, will have him decked out his Beskar armor. While many builders will likely already have the figure from its several inclusions so far, the chance to score the bounty hunter at the most affordable price point yet.

Releasing in January 2022

Slated for a January launch, the LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter will be one of the first kits releases in 2022. While part count is currently unknown, it’ll enter at the $9.99 price point as we’ve come to expect from the theme.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, it’s been a long time coming. The LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter has seemed like a no-brainer since The Mandalorian first showcased the iconic vehicle. It’ll still likely be a few months until any official imagery comes out on the upcoming set, though it’s exciting to be getting yet another report for a 2022 LEGO Star Wars set.

As for the minifigure selection, it’s pretty funny that after fans asked for the Beskar Mandalorian for so long, that the figure has been released so much that it’s hardly as appealing of a figure.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give us our LEGO-focused account over on Twitter a follow. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!