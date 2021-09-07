Just $10 Prime shipped adds this 18-piece spring clamp set to your shop (38% off)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon is offering its 18-piece Spring Clamp Set for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this kit tends to sell for around $16, which delivers 38% in savings and also ushers in the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you do any sort of woodworking, many would argue that it’s vital to have some clamps around your workshop. Thankfully this set won’t break the bank and will provide you with a total of 18 clamps ranging from 3.7 to 6.5 inches in size. The throat depth ranges from 1.4 to 2.8 inches depending on which size you use. You’ll get four large, six medium, and eight small clamps in this set. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A look at Amazon’s list of best sellers will quickly convey the value of the deal above. Some alternatives may have a lower entry price, but don’t offer as many clamps and tend to be much smaller in size. One of the closest competitors is this Amazon Basics 14-piece set at $11 Prime shipped and you have to spend more to get less clamps.

If you liked the deal above, then be sure to check out our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you will find coverage for Home Depot’s latest sale with up to $150 off Milwaukee, RYOBI, and RIDGID combo kits. Other notable markdowns include this 15-in-1 multi-tool at $9.50 Prime shipped, a 39-piece hand tool kit for $17, and even Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer at $119.

Hi-Spec 18-piece Spring Clamp Set features:

  • Whether repairing, fixing, gluing, or positioning for the best shot, the Hi-Spec Spring Quick Clamp Set securely holds work pieces, props and materials. Lightweight, quick action, and one-handed use for DIY, craftwork, studio photographers and artists
  • With high-tensile coiled springs, only a firm grasp of their stubby handles opens the jaws of the biggest clamps. On release, the jaws close to a tight and pinching grip. Swivelling heads adapt to odd-angled joints and positions, and inside throat serrations holds cables, bundles, poles and tubes

