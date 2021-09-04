Pocket this 15-in-1 multi-tool while it’s $9.50 Prime shipped (2021 low, 21% off)

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsHi-Spec
21% off $9.50

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,400+) via Amazon is offering its 15-in-1 Pocket Multi-Tool for $9.46 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. This handy multi-tool boasts a solid build that’s comprised of stainless steel. You’ll stand to benefit from having 15 different tools in your pocket despite the fact that it spans just 4 inches when collapsed. A bundled sheath will make it much easier to carry each day, especially if you’d like to attach it to your belt and keep a pocket free for other things. Buyers will garner needle-nose pliers, a wire cutter, Philips screwdriver, can opener, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with just about enough to fully cover Light My Fire’s Original Spork at $4 Prime shipped. With months of nice weather ahead, now is great time to add this to your repertoire of outdoor gear. Not only is it a full-size spoon, but can be flipped around to function as a fork. A serrated edge paves the way for cutting up food as well.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our DIY and outdoor tool guide. Highlights from there include this 39-piece hand tool kit at $17 Prime shipped, the Kershaw Comeback Folding Pocket Knife for $26.50, and even Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set at $15. Oh, and let’s not forget that Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool is $9.50.

Hi-Spec 15-in-1 Pocket Multi-Tool features:

  • With a multi-purpose list of features, the Hi-Spec 15-in-1 Pocket Multitool has the accessories needed for screwdriving fixtures, cutting wire, gripping and turning nuts and bolts, sawing wood, opening cans and bottles, measuring, filing, even de-scaling fish. A utility pocket knife tool for everyday home life, as well as the great outdoors, whether camping, hiking, fishing, hunting or cycling!
  • A solid build and stainless steel tools make these multi-pliers strong, durable and capable of withstanding the elements – just what you need regardless of where you are. The anodized aluminium handle provides a comfortable but secure grip with a low overall weight to make you forget you are even carrying it. Pliers are spring-loaded so they will open easily when you release you grip and have hardened, heat-treated jaws to cut and strip the hardest metal wires

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

Hi-Spec

About the Author

Amazon will ship this 9-drawer dresser to your door for...
This $10 butane torch lets you craft crème brûlée an...
These Flexi expandable garden hoses are 50% off at just...
Today only, Amazon discounts drinkware and more from ju...
This highly-rated matte black pull-down kitchen faucet ...
These Amazon Basics office pieces are up to 46% off sta...
Roborock’s S5 MAX robot vacuum and mop returns to...
TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini plummets...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

This digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool just fell to $6.50 Prime shipped (50% off)

$6.50 Learn More
36% off

Easily remove stripped screws with this 22-piece extractor set, now $9 (All-time low, 36% off)

$9 Learn More

Here’s our first look at the upcoming 550-piece LEGO Mini Disney Castle

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, AirPods Max $450, M1 Mac mini $99 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $120

Amazon will ship this 9-drawer dresser to your door for $96 (All-time low, 20% off)

$96 Learn More
$400 off

Best Buy discounts iBUYPOWER’s RTX 3080 Ti desktop to a new low at $400 off

$2,800 Learn More
Amazon low

This $10 butane torch lets you craft crème brûlée and more from home (Amazon low)

$10 Learn More
50% off

These Flexi expandable garden hoses are 50% off at just $25 each

$25 Learn More