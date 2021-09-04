Pocket this 15-in-1 multi-tool while it’s $9.50 Prime shipped (2021 low, 21% off)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,400+) via Amazon is offering its 15-in-1 Pocket Multi-Tool for $9.46 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. This handy multi-tool boasts a solid build that’s comprised of stainless steel. You’ll stand to benefit from having 15 different tools in your pocket despite the fact that it spans just 4 inches when collapsed. A bundled sheath will make it much easier to carry each day, especially if you’d like to attach it to your belt and keep a pocket free for other things. Buyers will garner needle-nose pliers, a wire cutter, Philips screwdriver, can opener, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with just about enough to fully cover Light My Fire’s Original Spork at $4 Prime shipped. With months of nice weather ahead, now is great time to add this to your repertoire of outdoor gear. Not only is it a full-size spoon, but can be flipped around to function as a fork. A serrated edge paves the way for cutting up food as well.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our DIY and outdoor tool guide. Highlights from there include this 39-piece hand tool kit at $17 Prime shipped, the Kershaw Comeback Folding Pocket Knife for $26.50, and even Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set at $15. Oh, and let’s not forget that Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool is $9.50.

Hi-Spec 15-in-1 Pocket Multi-Tool features:

With a multi-purpose list of features, the Hi-Spec 15-in-1 Pocket Multitool has the accessories needed for screwdriving fixtures, cutting wire, gripping and turning nuts and bolts, sawing wood, opening cans and bottles, measuring, filing, even de-scaling fish. A utility pocket knife tool for everyday home life, as well as the great outdoors, whether camping, hiking, fishing, hunting or cycling!

A solid build and stainless steel tools make these multi-pliers strong, durable and capable of withstanding the elements – just what you need regardless of where you are. The anodized aluminium handle provides a comfortable but secure grip with a low overall weight to make you forget you are even carrying it. Pliers are spring-loaded so they will open easily when you release you grip and have hardened, heat-treated jaws to cut and strip the hardest metal wires

