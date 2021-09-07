Home Depot heads into fall with up to $150 off Milwaukee, RYOBI, and RIDGID combo kits

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is helping you wrap up those last-minute home improvement projects before cooler weather rolls in by taking up to $150 off a selection of tool combo kits. With top brands like RYOBI, Milwaukee, RIDGID, and more included in the sale, you’ll find free shipping across the board as well as the option for in-store pickup at no additional cost. Marking some of the best prices of the year, you’re looking at a series of tool bundles for kickstarting your setup or just refreshing some of the gear that may have seen better days. Just about everything carries a 4+ star rating and you can find all of our top picks below.

Home Depot 1-day tool discounts:

After you’ve checked out all of the discounts in today’s Home Depot sale, be sure to go hit up our dedicated tools guide for plenty of other markdowns this week. Ranging from some more affordable drill/drivers to kickstart your weekend warrior setup to multi-tools and more, you’ll want to check out all of the offers right here.

Milwaukee M12 FUEL Combo Kit features:

The 2598-22 M12 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit is the Most Capable and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit on the market. Included is the M12 FUEL Hammer Drill Driver (2504-20), the Most Capable, Lightest Weight and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver in the market. At only 6.6 and 2.8 lbs. of weight it is the best Hammer Drill Driver to use in compact spaces. It delivers the power to do a wide variety of applications at 1700 RPMs and 350 in. lbs. of torque.

