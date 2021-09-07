Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $7 (Save 59%), more

AUKEY is now offering its Basix Slim 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank for $6.99 when code N73 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at 59% in savings and an ultra-affordable way to ensure your smartphone doesn’t die while out and about. Packed into a slim design, the power bank has an internal 10000mAh battery to top off an iPhone 12 several times over. It notably has a USB-C port that’s capable of dishing out 12W of power, which pairs with dual USB-A slots for additional ways to recharge other devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

AUKEY Basix slim 10000mAh portable charger makes it easier to slip it into your pocket or bags. With both USB C input and output, it recharges your portable phone charger faster than ever with a 5V/3A input and works for your iPhone, Android and all other USB C powered devices. Combined dual USB A outputs and one USB C Output with 12W max(5V 2.4A), this portable battery charger can fuel three devices simultaneously at max speed. Multiple protection against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging to protect you and your devices.

