Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases now up to 65% off from $17

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Apple’s official iPhone 12 series cases starting at $20. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Among all of the savings, you’ll find everything from clear cases with MagSafe to silicone offerings, leather styles, and more. Though our top pick is Silicone iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Case starting at $35.99 for the red styling. Down from $49, you’re looking at not only a new all-time low, but also 29% in savings. Other styles are also available for $2 more.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Other official iPhone 12 MagSafe case deals:

Then don’t forget that you can complete your iPhone 12 Pro kit by taking advantage of some other official MagSafe accessory deals that are still live. Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet is still marked down for one of the first times to $49 at Amazon, delivering a place to hold IDs or bank cards. Not to mention, the in-house MagSafe Charger itself is still sitting at $34, as well.

iPhone 12 MagSafe Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 Pro Max, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

